Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Dunki’s non-theatrical rights sold for Rs 480 crore: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s OTT Rights Sold For This Bumper Price: Reports

According to sources, the non-theatrical rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan’s have been sold for 250 Crore. Meanwhile, Dunki’s rights have been secured by Jio Cinema for 230 crores.

Jawan is slated to hit the theatres on September 7 this year.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero failed at the box office in 2018, the superstar of Bollywood took a break of five years. He made a grand comeback this year in January with Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. YRF-produced Pathaan reportedly broke all the records to collect over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Turns out, it is one of the most successful movies in Bollywood. Now, the actor has two films in the pipeline – Jawan and Dunki. The films, even before their release. have garnered a huge collection as their rights have been sold to a popular digital platform.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan rights sold for 250 crores

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Given the positive buzz around the film, it seems that Jawan will sweep the box-office to shatter all the previous records. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 7 this year. However, ahead of its theatrical release, the film already has earned 250 crores and the rights of the film along with music have been sold to a giant digital platform and T Series respectively. It is interesting to note that there were many music companies willing to buy the rights of the upcoming action-thriller, according to a Box Office Worldwide report. The music rights have been secured by T-Series for Rs 36 crore.

Dunki garners 230 crores before release

On the other hand, another much-awaited film of Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki has also got its rights sold for a whopping 230 crores. The non-theatrical rights of Dunki have been sold to Jio Cinema. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is scheduled to release in theaters on December 22. “The rights of Jawan are digital satellite and music has been sold for about 250 crores. The rights of Dunki have been sold for about Rs 230 crores which individually to date stands the highest for any film,” The Indian Express quoted a source close to SRK as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and Jawan

The intense action-thriller Jawan is already creating a buzz and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Tamil filmmaker, Atlee has helmed this pan-India venture titled Jawan, the trailer of which has been unveiled on July 10. The film will be made available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the audience. It stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, besides Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Dunki promises to feature Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen version of himself. A lighthearted comedy-drama, Dunki also has Taapsee Pannu in the pivotal role. While speaking about the film on Twitter, Shah Rukh recently revealed that the most challenging part about the film was “To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted…”















