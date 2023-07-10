Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s Prevue Is Superhit; Garners Around 1 Million Likes Within Few Hours

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was unveiled today at 10:28 am on YouTube. It features Shah Rukh’s bald avatar, Deepika Padukone’s action scenes in saree, Nayanthara’s bold appearance, and Vijay Sethupati’s fierce looks.

Jawan will be released this year on September 7.

And the prevue of the most-awaited film Jawan is here! Yes, the makers have finally dropped a glimpse of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film which will soon set the cinema screens on fire. As expected, soon after the prevue of the upcoming film was unveiled, it took the Internet by storm. Fans are intrigued by Shah Rukh’s bald avatar, Deepika’s glimpse in saree, Nayanthara’s appearance, and Vijay Sethupati’s fierce looks. Many fans and celebrities are going gaga over the prevue of Jawan. In the aftermath, the prevue has garnered over 8 million views and is about to touch a whopping 1 million likes within a few hours of the release.

Jawan Prevue To Clock 1 Million Views Within Few Hours Of Release

The prevue of Jawan was unveiled today at 10:28 am on YouTube. It has started shattering previous records on the internet. The fans who were crazily awaiting the release of the prevue have showered immense applause and love on the glimpse of the film. As a result, the prevue garnered close to 1 lakh likes within 10 minutes of when it was unveiled. Now, after a few hours of its release, the prevue has easily managed to garner over 850K likes along with over 8 million views.

Fans Going Crazy Over Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Fans are pouring in positive comments heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan and other actors in the film. A few of them also believe that Jawan will be a bigger blockbuster than Pathaan while others praised director Atlee for allowing them to experience such a masterpiece.

A fan appreciated Atlee and the South Indian film industry as he wrote, “3 different looks of SRK in this movie. Only South Indian Movie Industry can make this. Hat’s off to Atlee and his team.” Another commented on the prevue, “Jawan will be better than Pathaan.” Meanwhile, a fan was apparently left in complete awe of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film’s prevue as he wrote, “Only 90’s kids and teenagers know how SRK is not just King but is Emperor for them. We love you from the bottoms of our hearts Sir!”

Celebrities Heaping Praises On Jawan’s Prevue

Not only fans but celebrities are also surprised to witness the larger-than-life prevue of Jawan. Among the celebrities, Karan Johar was the first to share the prevue of the film on his Instagram stories. He praised Atlee saying that the film will be a blockbuster. Karan wrote, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can’t wait!!! @imsrk,” tagging co-producers Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, along with the other actors including Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

Director Sujoy Ghosh also shared a clip of the last few seconds from the prevue on Twitter. Sharing the clip, he tweeted, “tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…” In another tweet, he also added, “man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.… gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk.”

man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer….

gotey gripping stuff! i bow to you @iamsrk — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 10, 2023

tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan… https://t.co/G4BvtlzT0G — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film was Pathaan which turned out to be a blockbuster with a collection of over 1000 crores. Given the hype, positive buzz and the fact that the film will mark the first-ever collaboration between Atlee and the actor; the film is sure to mark its name in one of the most successful films ever made in India.















