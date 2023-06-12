Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Typical SRK Reply To A Fan Asking About His Plans

A fan asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, what are your plans in evening? #AskSRk.” Shah Rukh responded by saying, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee….”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan began his Ask SRK session on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his AskSRK sessions on Twitter. In the session, he answered as many questions about Suhana Khan, Dunki, and more. But, the most highlighted one remains the subtle promotion of Jawan. Shah Rukh spilled some beans about the upcoming film directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh’s AskSRK session on Twitter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan began his Ask SRK session on Twitter as he announced, “Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game…” During the session, one of the fans asked Shah Rukh about what he planning to do in the evening to which the latter replied that he might watch Jawan with Atlee. The fan asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, what are your plans in evening? #AskSRk.” Shah Rukh responded by saying, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee….”

Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…. https://t.co/cgG7vXeFpo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

The question-answer session around Jawan continued with another fan asking, “Which was physically more challenging for you? Dunki or Jawan?” SRK quickly responded, “Jawaan for sure lots of action.”

Jawaan for sure lots of action https://t.co/Q3so4dgs2E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Heaping praises on Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Jawan, SRK wrote, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of favourite actors and in Jawaan he is toooooo cool.” He wrote it in response to a fan’s question asking the actor to say something about Vijay.

@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of favourite actors and in Jawaan he is toooooo cool. https://t.co/F3PBk6G9TG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was also asked about the Jawan trailer with a fan saying, “why am feeling there is no enough promotion for jawan?” Shah Rukh, however, said that the fact he is being asked about Jawaan is promotion enough.

The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!! https://t.co/ArkLxWWsIZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Jawan to hit the theatres soon

After the blockbuster performance of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to theatres with Jawan to take the entertainment world by storm. The upcoming film is Shah Rukh’s second big-budget release of the year. Besides him, the film will also feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The makers recently announced the release date of the film. It is scheduled to release on September 7. Meanwhile, he also has Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in his kitty.















