Shahid Kapoor Admits ‘Kabir Singh Was Not a Great Guy’: ‘We All Mess up in Love’

Shahid Kapoor recently admitted that ‘Kabir Singh was not a great guy’ and called him a ‘disturbed’ character.

Shahid Kapoor Admits ‘Kabir Singh Was Not a Great Guy’: Shahid Kapoor is often quizzed about his blockbuster romantic drama Kabir Singh. Apart from the melodious songs, soulful performances and Shahid’s sizzling chemistry with Kiara Advani, the film is also criticised by a section of audiences and critics. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the official remake of the filmmaker’s Telugu love story starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The slapping scene where Shahid’s character gets furious at Kiara led to a lot of people from media and Bollywood ending up slamming the film. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Shahid opened up about the same.

SHAHID KAPOOR SPEAKS ABOUT ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIPS IN FILMS

While recalling the hoopla over Kabir Singh, Shahid said, “Kabir Singh release hui a lot of people were like how dare you? Are bhai logo ko acchi lag rahi picture, tum log baithe ho apni chair par (When Kabir Singh was released a lot of people were like how dare you? If people are liking the film then why are you having an issue, sitting on your chair and slamming the movie)?” The interviewer interrupted and pointed out that nobody had an issue with the commercial success of the film but normalising abusive relationship. The Bloody Daddy actor opined, “My point is that in love have we all not messed up? Are we perfect human beings? Everybody deserves a second chance however rubbish they might be. I have seen physical abuse as a child. But this was a love story between a simple girl and a very talented, disturbed, aggressive guy.”

SHAHID KAPOOR SAYS KABIR SINGH IS NOT A GREAT GUY

While speaking about Kabir Singh’s character sketch, Shahid also stated that, “If you’re saying, ‘This guy is a great guy! He did everything right.’ Nobody said that. You go see the promo, every line in that promo says, ‘He’s disturbed. He’s a problem. He has anger management issues. He cannot be accepted by society, and he is self-destructive. So right at the beginning of the promo, you’re establishing that this is a film about this kind of a character. At no point was he said to be this great guy. But I guess (for) some people, it becomes about right and wrong. But I feel all kinds of things happen in life, and we can show them.”

