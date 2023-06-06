Home

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Gets Trolled For Saying ‘Marriage is About Women Fixing Men’, Internet Calls Him a ‘Man-Child’

Shahid Kapoor, in an interview recently, talked about his idea of marriage and mentioned it’s largely about women trying to fix a messy man. Now, the internet is kind of pissed with him.

Shahid Kapoor speaks on his idea of marriage (Photo: IANS)

Shahid Kapoor’s statement on marriage: The internet can’t get enough of Shahid Kapoor’s latest statement on marriage, and not in a good way! The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy‘ and in an interview recently, he spoke about what marriage means to him. The actor’s idea of marriage has surprised the internet, especially women who can’t fathom how an actor like him could have such lazy notions about life and relationships.

SHAHID KAPOOR’S IDEA OF MARRIAGE

Shahid said marriage is about men being messy and women coming into their lives to fix them. In an interview with Film Companion, he said, “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about.”

AND WHAT’S WRONG WITH THAT

A section of the people, including his fans, seemed upset with his statement. Many commented in the comments section of the post to highlight how marriage is about two people coming together to lift each other up and live a fulfilled life, and not to fix each other. Some people also mentioned how women have always been expected to fix a man in a marriage while most men get away by being a manchild, and that’s problematic. A comment read, “What was your mother job. Didn’t she raised you well? Come on guys grow up and girl are not born to nurse grown-up man (sic).” Another comment read, “o raising a manchild, is what marriage is ??? Amazing (sic).”

Shahid has been speaking at length about his life, work, relationships, and ambitions these days. The actor also recently highlighted how he always shares everything with his wife, Mira Rajput, and finds a way to discuss his problems with her. He said, “I always share everything with her. I guess, like every couple does that, you know, you spend that little time and you always crave that little time in a day or sometimes in a week where you can just sit down and tell each other what’s going on.”

Your thoughts on Shahid’s statements about marriage?

Meanwhile, ‘Bloody Daddy‘, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release on Jio Cinema for free on June 9.















