Bloody Daddy Trailer Review: Shahid Kapoor Goes ‘John Wick’ in Crime Actioner About Drugs And Gangsters

Bloody Daddy Trailer Review: Shahid Kapoor Goes ‘John Wick’ in Crime Actioner About Drugs And Gangsters

Bloody Daddy Trailer Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy trailer is finally out, and netizens are going bonkers over the action and thrills. The one minute, sixty seconds long action-packed-promo has added to the hype created by the teaser and posters of the movie. As the first look promised a hardcore gangster themed movie for the action-buffs, the Bloody Daddy trailer delivers the same. After the success of his noir-thriller Farzi, expectations are sky high from Shahid’s future projects. The actor is known for experimenting with his characters, be it playing twins in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey or working in Hamlet‘s adaptation Haider. Although, the actor portrayed a violent character in Kabir Singh, his new crime-actioner seems to be quite unique from his earlier works.

CHECK OUT BLOODY DADDY TRAILER SHARED BY SHAHID KAPOOR:

BLOODY DADDY: WHAT IS IT ALL ABOUT

Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer. He captioned his post as “One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June! TRAILER OUT NOW.” The promo stars with Shahid narrating about the one-night incident when things really got complicated for him. A quick flashback of him snatching someone else’ bag is showcased. He then gets a call from Ronit Roy who warns him to return his cocaine bag or else there would be grave consequences. Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty also appear with guns who tell Shahid that the cocaine could cause danger to the whole Gurugram city. Sanjay Kapoor features as a ruthless drug lord who gets his cocaine bag back through Ronit Roy. Sanjay and Ronit’s character later discover that they have been conned as the cocaine is replaced with floor wheat.

BLOODY DADDY PROMISES THRILLS FOR ACTION-BUFFS

Bloody Daddy is a roller-coaster ride for cinephiles who love to watch fast-paced action-thrillers. The film about drug lords and smuggling definitely seems only for adults from its violent and gory visuals. Shahid’s character is definitely John Wick meets Kabir Singh with the flamboyance, swagger, hand-to-hand combat sequences, guns and bullets. The trailer proves the fact that the film is clear about its target audience and is neither meant to be hard-hitting nor completely in the lines of mainstream entertainers.

Bloody Daddy will be streaming on Jio Cinema from June 9, 2023. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande.

