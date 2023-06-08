Shahid Kapoor Spoiled Karisma Kapoors Dance Number Le Gayi From Dil Toh Pagal Hai Heres How

Home

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor ‘Spoiled’ Karisma Kapoor’s Dance Number ‘Le Gayi’ From Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Here’s How

Shahid Kapoor recently spoke about spoiling Karisma Kapoor’s dance number ‘Le Gayi’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Shahid Kapoor ‘Spoiled’ Karisma Kapoor’s Dance Number ‘Le Gayi’ From Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Here’s How

Shahid Kapoor ‘Spoiled’ Karisma Kapoor’s Dance Number ‘Le Gayi’: Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for his noir-actioner Bloody Daddy which has created a lot of buzz with its trailer. The actor is being hailed by movie buffs for his desi John Wick avatar. Shahid’s confrontation with gangsters and drug Lords in the action-packed promo promises a lot of thrills, bullets and bloodshed. However, it has not been a cake walk for the Bloody Daddy actor and he had to go through a lot of ups and downs. Shahid started out his initial days as a background dancer in Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe. He was also a part of the peppy track Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil to Pagal Hai featuring Karisma Kapoor.

SHAHID KAPOOR REVEALS ABOUT SPOILING KARISMA KAPOOR’S DANCE IN DIL TO PAGAL HAI

Shahid, in an interaction with Hindustan Times confessed that he once spoiled Karisma’s track Le Gayi Le Gayi in late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra’s Dil to Pagal Hai. The actor admitted that he was nervous during the shoot and said, “Dil To Pagal Hai was really nervousal… I have no favourite memories. My hair was bouncing around too much and I was spoiling the shot so I was really nervous. I had just joined Shiamak’s troupe, so I was probably one of the rookies there. I was just nervous all the time. I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up.” In a previous interview the actor had revealed about Karsima getting miffed out at him as she had to undertake 15 retakes. Shahid told, “And once she turned back and said ‘Yeh kaun hai? Kaun hai ye? (Who is this person?)’ And I was like hiding myself and saying main nahi hoon (And I was hiding myself and saying I am not).”

Shahid was recently hailed for his OTT debut in Raj and DK’s web series Farzi. The actor played a grey-shade character in the thriller-series. Shahid will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled rom-com co-starring Kirti Sanon, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

For more updates on Shahid Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.















