Shaktimaan Actor KK Goswami Struggling to Make Ends Meet: Waiting For Good Work

Shaktimaan Actor KK Goswami Struggles to Make Ends Meet: ‘Waiting For Good Work’

Television sought-after actor KK Goswami, who became a household name with his stint in Shaktimaan, was filled with memories of his heydays when he had a dedicated fan following. But those glory days seemed distant now as he struggled to make ends meet. While speaking to a news portal, Goswami revealed that he doesn’t have work and has reached out to TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor.

KK Goswami began his career in Junior-G as a supportive villain followed by a leading role in Vikraal Aur Gabraal as Gabroo/Gabraal. Goswami continued playing the role of Gabroo in Star Plus’s Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and this show has a sequel on public demand named as Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai. Later Goswami played the role of Khali Bali in the daliy show Shaktiman and Pappu Maharaj the Chief in Gutur Gu.

KK Goswami cries for good work

The actor told the news portal, “It does bother me that despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere pass shows hi nahi honge. I’m waiting for a good show.” Does that make him sad? And he quickly retorted, “Kya bura feel hoga, humne jaha se shuru kiya hai we have come a long way. I’m still doing work. (But) the work that I’m doing (right now) is for survival.”

Goswami’s name popped up in the headlines after recent reports of his car catching fire came to light. His son Navdeep was in the car when the accident took place. The actor shared the health report of his 21-year-old son, “He is absolutely safe, we just incurred the car’s loss”.

KK Goswami is known for his roles in the nineties hit shows like Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Shaktimaan.











