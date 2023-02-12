Shalin Bahnot Turns Down Rohit Shetty Offer For Khatron Ke Khiladi

Home

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bahnot Turns Down Rohit Shetty’s Offer For Khatron Ke Khiladi

Shalin Bhanot was selected as the first contestant for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but he refused the offer.

Finally, the day has come when the winner of Bigg Boss 16 will be announced. But ahead of the finale, Shalin Bhanot was selected as the first contestant for Rohit Shetty‘s upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Rohit entered the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode. The top 5 contestants- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot were given difficult tasks by the daredevil host, and they were forced to the brink of their abilities as they attempted to hold their breath underwater, avoid electric shocks, perform a stunt at bicycle, and face their fears. Shalin Bhanot was the performer who pulled off the task and nailed it.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot battled against one another in the final stunt. Shalin performed the stunt in 30 seconds, compared to Priyanka’s 1 minute and 30 seconds. Shalin was then introduced by Rohit Shetty as the season 13 debutant of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shalin said, “Sir I will not be able to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. This was my audition to act in your movie.”

To which Rohit replied, “Will have to do Khatron Ke Khiladi first, then the movie.”

Before leaving the show, Rohit said that more than one Bigg Boss 16 contestant would take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

For Shalin, who has been rebuked by his fellow co-contestants, audience and even Salman Khan himself for being “fake’ but has made it to the final five and now has bagged KKK13 also. Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the winner of the show will be declared by the host Salman Khan on February 12.











