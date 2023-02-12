Shalin Bhanot’s Family Plans Larger Than Life Surprise For Him On His Homecoming

Home

Bigg Boss 16: As the Bigg Boss 16 finale airs tonight, the contestants will be coming home. But Shalin has a special surprise waiting for him. In one of the unseen videos, Shalin was overheard sharing that he’d asked his mother who’d visited the show during family week that he wants his Bigg Boss journey to be showcased in his house in some creative way for him to remember the best-trying phase of his life.

So Mrs Sunita Bhanot came up with a creative plan and converted an area of his living room into a wall that exactly replicates one of the walls of Shalin’s room with a copy of a mirror hung in the actual house. The entrance of his house will not have faux grass sheet spread out just like the garden area where the contestants spent most of their time.

Even his complex is lit up with larger-than-life-size posters of the actor with different photos of him from his Bigg Boss journey. There is a special wall in the house with photos from his pivotal moments in the house framed together.

