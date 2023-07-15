Menu
Shanaya Kapoor to Make Her Malayalam Debut With Mohanlals PAN India Actioner Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Mohanlal’s PAN India actioner Vrushabha.

Shanaya Kapoor to Make Her South Debut With Vrushabha: Shanaya Kapoor is all geared to make her debut in the entertainment industry. The actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut has also entered into her first regional bilingual endeavour even before the release of her first Hindi film. Mohanlal’s next epic actioner Vrushabha also stars Shanaya in a pivotal role which is backed by Ekta Kapoor. Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is also the cousin sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The Bedhadak actress was also an assistant director in Janhvi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

CHECK OUT EKTA KAPOOR’S VIRAL POST ON SHANAYA KAPOOR’S MOLLYWOOD DEBUT:

SHANAYA KAPOOR EXPRESSES EXCITEMENT ON HER SOUTH FILM DEBUT

Shanaya was quoted saying, “I am highly excited about facing the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale,” as reported by India Today. She further added, “It’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited about, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal Sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful.”

EKTA KAPOOR ANNOUNCES SHANAYA KAPOOR’S MALAYALAM DEBUT

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 n now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her pan india journey with this SPECTACLE @shanayakapoor02. It’s Official: #ShanayaKapoor is all set to make her PAN INDIA debut in Legendary Star #Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA . Get ready for an epic saga filled with drama, action, and a whole lot of glamour! With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite #RoshanMeka. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024 the film goes on floors later this month and will be released in 2024 in over 4500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.” Janhvi Kapoor commented, “❤️.” While Khushi Kapoor wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Shanaya’s father Sanjay wrote a sweet caption expressing his happiness and commented, “Jai Siddhivinayak 🙏🙏 I am so Excited ❤️❤️🧿🧿 love you @ektarkapoor.”

In 2022, several reports claimed that Shanaya’s Hindi film debut Bedhadak has been shelved. Producer Karan Johar posted on social media and wrote, @shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada@itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!!#BEDHADAK!!!!”

For more updates on Shanaya Kapoor and Vrushabha, check out this space at India.com.










