Shardul Thakur Wife Mittali Parulkar Bridal Lehenga Costs Over Rs 4 Lakh And It Has Rare Parsi Work

Shardul Thakur’s Wife Mittali Parulkar’s Bridal Lehenga Costs Over Rs 4 Lakh And It Has Rare Parsi Work – See Pics

Shardul Thakur’s wife Mittali Parulkar wears an all-red bridal lehenga with heavy Parsi thread embroidery all over. Here’s how much it costs and where to buy it.

Shardul Thakur’s wife Mittali Parulkar lehenga: Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur married his longtime girlfriend and entrepreneur Mittali Parulkar in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. It was a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony for the two who shared their pictures as newlyweds on social media on Monday evening. For their big day, Shardul chose to wear an embroidered beige-coloured sherwani, it was an all-red bridal lehenga for Mittali.

The dreamy pictures of Shardul and his new wife are now going viral on social media and their gorgeous outfits just take our breath away. Mittali, who keeps her bridal look all big and stunning wears a bright red lehenga from designer Dolly J. She wears a fully embroidered, voluminous lehenga made of raw silk fabric. The designer names it the ‘Maya Carmine Red Paisley Bridal Lehenga Set’ and it is paired with a matching choli, a belt, and a sheer studded veil in the matching shade.

Mittali’s bridal lehenga features an intricate zardozi and multi-coloured Parsi threadwork all over. She teams up her lehenga with Kundan and jewellery – a headband and a statement neckpiece. The lehenga costs Rs 4,75,000 and is available for buying on the designer’s website.

Before Shardul, his fellow cricketer KL Rahul got married to the love of his life, actor Athiya Shetty. The two got married at the latter’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their close family members and friends. Cricketer Hardik Pandya also renewed his vow recently at a lavish wedding in Udaipur with his wife Natasa Stankovic. The two chose to go big in their respective wedding looks for multiple pre-wedding functions. Seems like love is in the air for our cricketers!

Meanwhile, on his cricketing front, Shardul will be playing for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of IPL. He was traded from Delhi Capitals.











