Sharman Joshi Reveals ‘Not in Touch With Aamir Khan’ BUT… | Exclusive

Sharman Joshi talked about his equation with his 3 idiots co-star Aamir Khan during an exclusive conversation with India.com – WATCH

Everyone still remembers the 2009 movie 3 Idiots, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The audience responded well to the tale of three unsuccessful engineering students Rancho, Farhan, and Raju and their battle against the educational system. During the promotion of ‘Music School,’ Sharman Joshi got into an exclusive conversation with India.com and revealed how he is not in touch with his co-star Aamir Khan but they continue to share that warmth.

When asked about creative discussions with Aamir Khan considering ‘Taare Zameen Par’ which is a film from the same genre. Sharman Joshi said that he is unfortunately not in contact with him. He said, “Not really, unfortunately. Just the preoccupation with various other things apart from work does not allow you to sustain the relation or friendship you might’ve had on the set and move on to projects one after the other. You can barely manage time with your family, let alone your friends toh wohi sab challenges face huye. I am not that much in touch with him.”

Answering our question about exchanges with Aamir Khan, he said “But haan zyada exchange nahi hua of notes in this film.” Talking about the recent ad shoot for a gaming app with Aamir and R Madhavan, he called it a ‘reunion.’ Sharman Joshi continued, “It was nostalgia at its best, we were just constantly smiling, three days of shoot and we were all so happy.”

Sharman Joshi did a fantastic job in ‘Music School!’ The Hindi-Tamil-Telugu film, which also stars Shriya Saran, hit the big screens on May 12, 2023. The family film is directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, a first-time director and former IAS official. ‘Music School’ is presently showing in theatres all throughout the country. The movie is distinct from the genres that are now predominant in Hindi cinema since it is a slice-of-life musical comedy with a message.







