Shatrughan Sinha’s Birthday Wish For Daughter Sonakshi Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

By: admin

Date:


The actor shared some throwback photos on Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday.

Shatrughan Sinha’s Birthday Wish For Daughter Sonakshi
Sonakshi Sinha turns 36 today.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently riding high on the success of her web series Dahaad. Today is another reason for her to celebrate as the actress turns 36. On her special day, Sonakshi’s father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha penned the sweetest birthday wish for her. PS: There are some adorable throwback photos as well that will melt your heart.

Shatrughan Sinha penned a heartfelt tweet for his daughter. Expressing his immense love for Sonakshi and how he is so proud of her strength, the actor-politician wrote, “How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength and everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with ‘Dahaad’ which is the talk of the town today. (It is) one of the most wonderful films which add another feather to your body of work.”

Shatrughan Sinha also wrote how Sonakshi is special. He wrote, “You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring an abundance of happiness, joy & lots of love today & every day. Happy a great day! God Bless.”

Along with the tweet, Shatrughan Sinha also shared a string of pictures from Sonakshi’s childhood. The throwback pictures clearly depict the strong bond that the duo share with each other.

A few days prior to her birthday, Sonakshi Sinha had also shared some glimpses of her yet-to-be-completed high-rise flat. The apartment offers a great view of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. In the pictures, Sonakshi is surrounded by furniture, covered in plastic. The actress confessed that doing up a house was not an easy task.

Talking about work, Sonakshi Sinha has been garnering applause for her powerful performance in Dahaad. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video. Her upcoming projects include the horror-comedy movie Kakuda, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.










