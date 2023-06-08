Home

Entertainment

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Split Again After Dating For 6 Weeks: Report

The rumours about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dating began after the Senorita singers attended the Coachella music festival 2023 together.



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes first dated each other in 2019.



Days after a few reports emerged suggesting that pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have rekindled their relationship, the couple seems to have parted ways with each other. According to a report in The Sun, the couple has realised that it was a mistake to get back together.

The rumours about the couple dating began after the Señorita singers attended Coachella 2023 in Southern California together. What left their fans surprised was a video which showed the duo sharing a steamy kiss. This was their first major public appearance together a year and a half after their break up.

The report of the couple’s breakup comes a few days after the US Weekly reported that the couple is planning to take it to a further level and something serious is brewing between the two. It has quoted a source informing that the rumoured couple was spending every day they could together and their bond “feels like a new relationship.”

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Relationship Reports

The Sun quoted an insider as saying “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives.” Further spilling the beans on the current relationship status of the duo, the insider said, “But it was just a fling and they have put an end to it now. They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

Shedding some light on Shawn and Camila’s second split, the source said, “In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Shawn Mendes- Camila Cabello Relationship Timeline

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes began their romantic journey in 2019. The duo quarantined together in Miami after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. This brought them closer as Shawn helped Camela through anxiety during this phase. However, the pop singers ended their relationship in 2020. They released a joint statement to announce their separation in 2021 and said they would continue to “remain best friends”.

The couple have been friends since 2014.















