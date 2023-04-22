Home

Sheezan Khan Dedicates Emotional Post to Tunisha Sharma on Eid: ‘Chaand Mubarak’

Sheezan Khan recently dedicated an emotional post to his late co-star from Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, Tunisha Sharma on Eid.

Sheezan Khan Dedicates Emotional Post to Tunisha Sharma: Sheezan Khan is slowly taking baby steps towards moving on in life. However, the actor still cherishes the heartfelt memories of his late co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. The actor had recently shared a fun post as he attended Iftaar party with his sisters Falak and Shafaq Naaz. Falak and Shafaq stood by Sheezan through thick and thin when he was accused by Tunisha Sharma’s mother of abetment to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case. After getting bail, he once again started coping with the loss and humiliation he and his family endured by connecting with fans and well-wishers on social media.

SHEEZAN KHAN DEDICATES EID POST TO TUNISHA SHARMA

Sheezan shared a series of throwback pictures and captioned it as “Photo Dump! 🌻.” In the behind-the-scenes pics from Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, the actor shared pic with his co-stars. He also added a photo with Tunisha from the sets of the television series. Sheezan recently also took to his Instagram stories and dedicated a poem to Tunisha on Eid. He wrote “Jo Door Hai Nazar Se Uss Chaand Ko Bhi Chaand Mubarak (Wishing Eid Mubarak to the dear one who is away from us right now).”

CHECK OUT SHEEZAN KHAN’S VIRAL POSTS:

SHEEZAN KHAN ATTENDED IFTAAR PARTY WITH SISTERS

Sheezan recently went to Iftaar party along with his sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. He took to his social media to share a few glimpses of his Iftaar celebration. The actor posted pictures of some light-hearted and fun moments with his family. He also took a jibe at one of his cousins who missed the Iftaar party because of some important work which turned out to be watching an IPL match. Sheezan donned a Pathaani suit for the occasion and captioned his post as “My Forever Love For Pathani..So Yeah.. That’s The Look For Now.. 🌻.” He recently also dedicated a heartfelt poem to his late co-star Tunisha Sharma. He wrote “Ek Roz Shaam Tanha, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Aayi Toh Aisi Aayi Ke Bas Jaan Par Ban Aayi, Kayi Qisse hai Teri Baaton ke, Zamane Me Charche Hai Apni Mulaqaton Ke, Tujhe Khone Ka Gham Ya Tujhe Paane Ki Khushi, Yehi Khayal Hai Ab Bojhal Raaton Ke, Kabhi Ba-Dastoor Aankh Lagi, Toh Yeh Bhi Khayal Aa Gaya, Jo Umr Tere Saath Guzar Na Saki Uspar Malaal Aa Gaya, Safhon Ki Tarha Chalte Rahe Karwaton Ke Silsile, Aaghaz Theek Se Hua Bhi Nahi, Anjaam Kaha Se Aa Gaya. – SHEEZAN KHAN.” The poem refers how Tunisha’s memories sadden him and make him regret that she is gone too soon and that he couldn’t spend more time with her. He describes the pain he is suffering from losing her and talks about how he remembers her when he is sitting alone in the evenings. Days after getting bail, Sheezan also shared a cryptic post where he was seen wearing a black shirt, with his hair tied in a bun. He captioned his post as “And Still, I Rise.”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .












