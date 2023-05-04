Sheezan Khan Entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Upsets Tunisha Sharma Mom: What Message These Channels…

Home

Sheezan Khan’s Entry in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ Upsets Tunisha Sharma’s Mom: ‘What Message These Channels…’

The court on Wednesday allowed actor Sheezan Khan to travel abroad to participate in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Here’s how late actor Tunisha Sharma’s mom Vanita reacted to the news.

Tunisha Sharma’s mom reacts to Sheezan Khan participating in KKK 11 (Photo: Instagram/ Sheezan Khan, PTI)

Mumbai: Late actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother, Vanita Sharma has reacted strongly to the reports of Sheezan Khan participating in the adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13‘. While speaking to the media hours after the actor was granted permission to travel abroad by a Maharashtra court, Vanita said she is not happy with the kind of message these channels want to spread in society. Sheezan, who was released on bail last month, had requested the court for his passport so that he could shoot abroad for KKK 13 until July.

Later on Wednesday, Tunisha’s mom spoke against the court’s decision and targeted the show makers and the channel for casting an actor who’s under trial in a death case and facing charges of abetment to suicide. Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, “I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi‘. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offence u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages?”

She added that those seeking opportunities would consider crime an easy way to get access to the world of TV and film industries. “Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows (sic),” she said.

Sheezan’s lawyer, meanwhile, thanked the court and maintained that his client had full faith in the judiciary. As quoted in a report by Times of India, he said, “We are grateful to the honourable court that has permitted Sheezan to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi (sic).”

On December 26 last year, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai police following the charges of abetment to suicide filed by Tunisha’s mother. The actor was present on the sets of his show – ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ when his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha was found dead there. He maintained that he had always stood by her amid all her personal struggles and was the first person to take her to the hospital. He was released on bail from Thane Central Jail on March 5 following a Rs 1 lakh surety bond.











