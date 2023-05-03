Sheezan Khan Gets Maharashtra Court

Home

Sheezan Khan Gets Court’s Approval to Travel Abroad: Sheezan Khan is back-in-action and is all geared up for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Th actor had recently appealed to Maharashtra’s Vasai Court to get back his passport in order to travel abroad for work assignments. Sheezan has now been granted permission to travel out of country by the court as he is about to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He is one of the co-contestants in the adventure reality show. The Vasai Court has also directed the authorities to return the actor’s passport. His passport was seized during the probe of the Tunisha Sharma death case.

In an interaction with Times of India, Sheezan’s lawyer told “We are grateful to the honourable court that has permitted Sheezan to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.” Sheezan is finally moving on with life ever since his bail was granted bail on Rs 1 Lakh surety bond by Vasai court. Apart from attending social events, he has also been posting heartfelt and fun posts on social media. The Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor had recently dedicated a heartfelt post on Eid to his late co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. shared a series of throwback pictures and captioned it as “Photo Dump! 🌻.” In the behind-the-scenes pics from Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, the actor shared photos with his co-stars including Tunisha. Sheezan also took to his Instagram stories on Eid and dedicated a poem to Tunisha and wrote “Jo Door Hai Nazar Se Uss Chaand Ko Bhi Chaand Mubarak (Wishing Eid Mubarak to the dear one who is away from us right now).”

Tunisha’s mother Vanita had recently reacted to reports of Sheezan being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and opined “We will oppose Sheezan’s application today to release his passport. I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages? Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain (People watch their favourite actors on screen and make them their idol and try to become like them). I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent.”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint.

