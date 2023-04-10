Home

Shefali Shah Reveals Being ‘Inappropriately Touched’ in Market, Highlights How Women Feel ‘Shameful’

Shefali Shah talks about playing a character who was sexually abused as a child in her film ‘Monsoon Wedding’. She recalls her own experience and reveals being inappropriately touched in a crowded market.

Mumbai: Actor Shefali Shah never minces her words. She addresses issues she has faced as a woman in the industry and in life. In her latest interview as well, the actor spoke about the time she was inappropriately touched and decided to ‘shove it under the carpet’. Shefali highlighted how most women feel that they might have done something to invite that. The actor was speaking in the light of her film ‘Monsoon Wedding’ in which she played the character who was sexually abused as a child.

SHEFALI SHAH SAYS ‘IT WAS SHAMEFUL’

Shefali, in an ANI podcast, said, “As I said earlier, everyone’s gone through it. I remember walking into a crowded market, being touched inappropriately, and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn’t say it was guilt but it’s just…shameful.” When the interviewer added, “And wondering if you did anything to invite it?” Shefali said, “Yes. I agree with you. A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, and shameful and you feel ‘bhool jao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing’.”

SHEFALI SHAH ON DOING MONSOON WEDDING

Shefali, who has got newfound popularity with her solid performances in web series like ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Human’, went on to say that women simply want to forget such incidents. The actor said, “Honestly, I don’t think I gave it so much thought that it’s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film.”

Shefali has earlier spoken her heart about crimes against women, pay disparity, how patriarchy normalises misogyny, and how women are often commodified by the movie industry. The actor has worked in many Hindi films including Satya, Rangeela, Waqt, Dil Dhadakne Do and Jalsa, DoctorG, and Darlings among others.











