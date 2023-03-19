Home

Shehnaaz Gill And Sara Ali Khan Get Mushy Behind The Curtains, SidNaazians go Bonkers, Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill and Sara Ali Khan recently got mushy behind the curtains on the YouTube chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’.

Shehnaaz Gill And Sara Ali Khan Get Mushy Behind The Curtains: Shehnaaz Gill is on fire with back-to-back celebrity guests on her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. After Suniel Shetty, Shehnaaz posted a video of Sara Ali Khan also appearing on her chat show. The goofy video clip shows Sara being in her fun mode and singing Kundi Na Khadkao before going behind the curtains. The duo pretend to enact an unplanned kiss before coming out of the curtains as Shehnaaz looks surprised and embarrassed. The video reel starts with Shehnaaz standing in front of the curtain and saying “knock-knock”, as Sara comes out and starts singing Kundi na khadkao, seedha andar aao (don’t knock the door, come inside), before they hide behind the curtain. The Gaslight actor says “Chitra ji k gaane me garmi badh gayi (Chitra’s song became way too hot), while Shehnaaz reveals “Meri lipstick gayi (my lipstick has been ruined). SidNaazians reacted to the fun clip and expressed their happiness watching both actors bonding in the chat show.

CHECK OUT SHENAAZ GILL’S CANDID KISS WITH SARA ALI KHAN:

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL-SARA ALI KHAN’V VIRAL VIDEO:

Shehnaaz will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

Apart from Gaslight, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal and Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she plays a revolutionary in colonial India.

