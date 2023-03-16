Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Fabulous Figure in Ribbed Bodycon Dress at Kapil Sharma Zwigato Screening

Home

Shehnaaz Gill, Suniel Shetty, Tisca Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Kakkar and Saurabh Shukla among others attend the special screening of Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato. Check their pictures here.

Shehnaaz Gill at Zwigato screening: Actor Shehnaaz Gill was one of the guests at the special screening of Zwigato which features comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead. The actor, who’s one of the most popular faces on Indian television, looked pretty in a mustard-coloured bodycon dress as she posed for the paparazzi. Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, flashed her million-dollar smiles for the paps and her photos and videos are now going viral on social media.

The actor is herself making a solid debut in Salman Khan starer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ which is scheduled to hit the screens this Eid. Shehnaaz teamed up her bodycon dress at the Zwigato screening with a neat updo, golden hoops, nude lipstick, and a pair of nude pumps.

Shehnaaz was joined by a gamut of Bollywood and television celebs at the Zwigato premiere. Suniel Shetty, Aseem Chhabra, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Kiku Sharda, Sayani Gupta, Aahna Kumra, Shabana Azmi, Saurabh Shukla, Shreyas Talpade, Rohit Roy, Tosca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Saba Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, Neha Kakkar, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbaachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin, Sameera Reddy, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Nigam, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Ameesha Patel, and director Nandita Das among others were seen at the screening.

Meanwhile, Kapil plays the role of a food delivery agent in Zwigato which is set amid the pandemic. The film’s trailer has been appreciated well by the audience and it is clashing at the Box Office with Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ which is another heartfelt story of a mother’s struggle to fight a whole country to get her kids back.











