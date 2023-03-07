Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Goes Sultry And Sexy in a Silver Jacket-Denim Shorts as She Drops Hot Video Online – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill drops a sexy video on Instagram, wearing a silver jacket with a pair of denim shorts. The Bigg Boss 13 star shares a BTS video from her latest photoshoot online.

Shehnaaz Gill Goes Sultry And Sexy in a Silver Jacket-Denim Shorts as She Drops Hot Video Online – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill hot video: Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans once again in her super bold photoshoot that is now going viral on social media. The social media star is seen posing sensuously for the photos in the behind-the-scenes video that she dropped online on Monday evening.

Shehnaaz is seen rocking a hot look with a silver jacket worn backward, and a pair of denim shorts. The actor looks absolutely sexy as she looks straight into the camera while caressing herself. The actor flaunts her perfectly toned body with a bold red kip and her naturally blow-dried hair. Shehnaaz posted the video on her official Instagram handle, asking the fans to caption it for her.

The Bigg Boss 13 star wrote, “caption it !!”. Check Shehnaazz Gill’s latest hot video from Instagram here:

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans rushed to the comments section of the post as soon as she dropped the video online. “areef karu kya uski jisne tumhe banaya,” wrote one person, while another said, “fulfill all his dreams… For sure we know u will do it…..”

The video comes days after Shehnaaz got involved in a verbal online tiff with singer Sona Mohapatra who criticised her for supporting, and in fact, showering words of appreciation on the #MeToo tainted director Sajid Khan. In her multiple tweets directed at Shehnaaz, Sona objected to how the Bigg Boss star has been siding with Sajid, adding to the pain of many women who dared to speak against him during the #MeToo movement. She also called her out for being close to Salman Khan and debuting in his movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘, addressing him as the ‘Misogyny ka Sartaaj’.

Your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s new video though?











