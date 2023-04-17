Shehnaaz Gill Journey From Sabse Sasti to Sabse Mehengi Artiste in 3 Years is Your Monday Motivation Story

Home

Shehnaaz Gill’s Journey From ‘Sabse Sasti’ to ‘Sabse Mehengi’ Artiste in 3 Years is Your Monday Motivation Story

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her financial growth from her Bigg Boss days to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and how she has come far in life today.

Shehnaaz Gill speaks on her financial growth in the industry (Photo: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill)

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill has come far from her Bigg Boss days. She is just not more popular today but also more successful at work. And Shehnaaz knows about it. The actor spoke about her remuneration in an interview and said her financial growth is evident.

Shehnaaz, who is currently promoting her debut Bollywood movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ revealed she was the least-paid contestant on her reality show Bigg Boss. The actor entered the show with the likes of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma among others. She recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where she was jokingly asked if she had some payments due from Bigg Boss that she decided to take from Salman in the film.

SHEHNAAZ GILL TALKS ABOUT HER REMUNERATION DURING BIGG BOSS 13

Shehnaaz laughed at the question and said, “Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very less in that show. I was hired as the least-paid contestant, but emerged as the most expensive one).”

Shehnaaz has been doing extensively well in the industry. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she also bagged another film which has been touted as Sajid Khan’s comeback after all the allegations levelled against him during the #MeToo movement. Shehnaaz will be seen opposite John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in the film titled ‘100 %‘.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she has been paired alongside Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others. The film is set to hit the screens on April 21.











