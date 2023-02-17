Shehnaaz Gill Quizzes Bhuvan Bam ‘Main Kaisi Lagti Hu’, SidNaazians Left in Splits – Watch





Shehnaaz Gill Quizzes Bhuvan Bam ‘Main Kaisi Lagti Hu’: Shehnaaz Gill is slaying it with her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actress who had earlier interviewed Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Shahid Kapoor is basking on the success of her show. Shehnaaz has now once again resonated with the millenials and Gen Z as she invited Bhuvan Bam for an interview. The duo had a fun and candid conversation as the host fired some straightforward questions to her guest. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress brought the much-needed charisma with her bubbly persona in the show. SidNaazians were left in splits when Shehnaaz asked Bhuvan, “Main Kaisi Lagti Hoon Aapko (What do you think of me?)”.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL-BHUVAN BAM’S CANDID INTERACTION:

Shehnaaz:- Aapko kaisi ladki pasand hai gharelu ladki ya bahar wali Bhuvan :- mere ko Bakchod ladki pasand hai can’t wait for this episode https://t.co/8ZPy7Pxe73…

New post

Like and comment #ShehnaazGiIl#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGallery pic.twitter.com/eoaaZcMzXi — ოἶղղἶε (@Minniemousie33) February 17, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.









Source link