Shehnaaz Gill Raises Hotness in Pink Saree With Sexy Plunging Neckline Blouse With Giant Bow in Collar





Internet sensation and Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill has dropped a bomb video of her in a hot and sizzling pink saree. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her latest photoshoot in a BTS video. Shehnaaz looked sensuously hot in a pink saree with a cleavage-baring blouse. She wore a unique styled blouse that had a giant bow collar and it took the limelight! Shehnaaz’s fans on the comment section showered love on her. One of the users wrote, “Aapke alava koi nehi ho sakta bigg boss ka queen chaye kuch vi ho jai”. Another user wrote, “Hot mess”.

Shehnaaz Gill exudes English vibes in new photoshoot

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make a debut with Salman Khan’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan. She became a household name after her Bigg Boss 13 stint where Sidharth Shukla was the winner.









