Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Reacts to Palak Tiwari’s Statement on Salman Khan Keeping a ‘Dress Code’ on Set

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Palak Tiwari’s statement on Salman Khan keeping a ‘Dress Code’ on the set

Shehnaaz Gill Reacts to Palak Tiwari’s Statement on Salman Khan Having a ‘Dress Code’ on Set

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 is recently making headlines for her stint with actor Salman Khan in their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She talked about her working experience and also broke the silence on the ongoing statement about Salman Khan making rules on ‘dresses’ of female actors on the set.

Speaking to the media recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared her experience in working with Salman Khan. She said, “Salman is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of Bigg Boss. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi.” Sharing her shooting experience, she said: “Salman used to have a lot of fun with us. From lunch to dinner, we enjoyed having food there.”

After working in the Punjabi industry, Shehnaaz Gill experienced an altogether new atmosphere in Bollywood. Gill said, “These are big-budget films. In fact, most Bollywood films are made with huge budgets and that can be seen on sets, they are so big. I just hope the Punjabi industry also grows in the same way and similarly, big-budget films are made.”

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Palak Tiwari’s statement on Salman Khan keeping a ‘Dress Code’ on the set

Shehnaaz Gill also answered the question about Salman restricting actresses from wearing revealing dresses, however, she declined it and said, “Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion.” She concluded, “Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career”.

When Palak Tiwari Said Salman Khan Gave A Warning To Girls On Antim Sets

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Palak said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in a proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’”.

She also said, “He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always,” added the actress.

However, Palak Tiwari took a u-turn and released another statement quashing the reports that she was ‘misunderstood’. Palak in her latest statement said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown-up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.”











