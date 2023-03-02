Home

Shehnaaz Gill Sets The Screens on Fire Even With 5-Second Appearance in Billi Billi Song From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Fans React

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s second song Billi Billi out: Shehnaaz Gill fans celebrate her small appearance in the Salman Khan song. Check reactions.

Shehnaaz Gill Sets The Screens on Fire Even With 5-Second Appearance in Bilii Billi Song From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Fans React

Billi Billi Song Out: Eid celebrations begin early as Salman Khan released an upbeat dance number, Billi Billi, from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Billi Billi has been making the right noise on social media ever since the teaser was released which again grabbed the eyeballs for colourful visuals and a easy on-eye hook step. With its upbeat party music and catchy lyrics by Kumaar, Billi Billi is the latest addition to Salman Khan’s list of dance numbers that have become national and global sensations. But, what caught our attention was Shehnaaz Gill’s entry in the song. Though her screen appearance is for 5-seconds, netizens celebrated her on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill looked gorgeous in a powder blue lehenga and her fans praised her look. A user commented, “Shehnaaz is the center of attraction in Billi Billi”. Another user wrote, “Shehnaaz is looking really good in the song. Uska kamm hai appearance but vo best hai”.

Shehnaaz Gill’s look in Billi Billi song:

Shehnaaz Gill Fans Celebrate Her Presence in Billi Billi Song

She dance so well

She deserved a solo space for this thumkas and some more steps #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/8egq6fujpo — ~ kuldeep (@shehnaazkaafan) March 2, 2023

Wow… My girl is looking stunning.. Keep Shining sweetheart… So excited for her debut #SHEHNAAZGILL — ✨ReEmA✨ *Fan Account* (@LrEeMaH) March 2, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill in the house She overcame everything tht was meant to destroy her …!!! Slay girl Slay ❤️ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/EOddEseje9 — sara k (@sarak_81) March 2, 2023

I couldn’t come here today.. but i just watched #BilliBilli and i loved it.. Especially My Baby Girl….

Her Natural Swag Can Be Seen Here.. Her Effortless beauty is something is.. her aura..her look… uffff❤#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/9JNT6Q5t8i — Kattar SidNaazian❤ (@LShuchona) March 2, 2023

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are in the lead in Billi Billi. The song also features Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari.

This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman Khan and the composer has delivered what can be termed a chartbuster dance number. What has also grabbed the attention of fans on social media is the dashing look of Salman in white shirt and black jacket carrying his swag by the personality. Billi Billi takes the audience through the larger-than-life colourful world that celebrates the family bond and Indian culture.











