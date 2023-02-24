Home

Shehzada Actor Kartik Aaryan Dances To Pawan Singh’s Famous Bhojpuri Song Lollypop Lagelu | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Kartik Aaryan is riding high on his latest release Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. Even though Shehzada is not really having a good run at the box office, Kartik Aaryan seems to be the one who is least affected as he can be seen enjoying himself dancing to Pawan Singh’s popular Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu.

The clip of Kartik Aaryan grooving to Lollypop Lagelu is going viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#KartikAaryan dancing on #PawanSingh‘s popular Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu is the best thing in recent times 😍🕺❤️ pic.twitter.com/taj1CT3u7I — Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) February 24, 2023

Kartik Aaryan pursued a degree in engineering and he made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and went on to star in Akaash Vani (2013) and Kaanchi (2014).

He further tasted commercial successes with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). The latter emerged as his breakthrough film. He gained further prominence by starring in the romantic comedies Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019), and the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022).

Talking about Pawan Singh, he is a multitalented personality. He is a playback singer, actor, music composer, producer, stage performer, and media star known for his works in the Bhojpuri Film Industry. Pawan Singh began his musical career by working behind the scenes, playing harmonium in musical concerts. He is the recipient of two International Bhojpuri Film Awards and his work is much appreciated for films such as Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019), Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022), etc.

Right now, Pawan Singh is making headlines with one of his old songs going viral now. The song is “Lollipop Lagelu” and was released about 15 years back in 2008. Lollipop Lagelu was an instant hit and is still very popular with the masses. It has been viewed more than 222 million times on YouTube.

Lollypop Lageli with playback by Pawan Singh is written by Zahid Akhtar and the music is composed by Vinay Vinayak while the video is directed by Amar and released by Wave Music.

As for Shehzada, it has a screenplay by Rohit Dhawan, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna, Kartik Aaryan.

The film has Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. Also starring are Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Debattama Saha, Ankur Rathee, Sunny Hinduja, Vin Rana, Ashwin Mushran, Ali Asgar, and Shalini Kapoor.











