Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 Kartik Aaryan Starrer Takes a Decent Start, Fails to Beat Ant Man And The Wasp

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada has hit the big screens on February 17. The day 1 collection is here and we must say that the mass entertainer has got decent numbers on the opening day. Competing with Marvel’s Ant Man And The Wasp, the movie is holding its own with Rs 7 crore already under its belt. However, Shehzada didn’t cross these two films’ collections on day 1.

On Day 2, the collection at the box office is expected to grow because of two reasons – the weekend and Maha Shivratri holiday. It is being said that Shehzada’s box office collection is crucial as it’s in the same range as Bhediya, Ek Villain Returns, but it can make up for the shortfall on the opening day if the audience talk in the long run comes out positive.

The Rohit Dhawan directorial has action, drama, and romance and that’s what Kartik Aaryan fans want to see in him. Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is loaded with funny one-liners but it seems the story fails to hold strongly.











