Shraddha Kapoor on Womens Day: I Want to Own it All | Exclusive Interview

Shraddha Kapoor on Women’s Day: I Want to Own it All | Exclusive Interview – #GrowBold

Shraddha Kapoor says she wants to do characters where she’s seen ‘owning it all’. The actor, who’s ready with her film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’, says she has made unconventional choices in her career and she would continue to do that.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor says she has had a good 13 years in the industry. The actor, who is ready with her latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar‘ spoke to india.com in an exclusive interview and maintained that she has been loved by the audience and she rejoices that everyday. When asked about being stereotyped as a woman who’s coy, shy, and a damsel in distress, Shraddha says she has been told many times that it’s how her fans like to see her. The actor says she doesn’t think of stereotyping as a problem because it builds a certain connection with the audience who then look forward to seeing you on-screen in such roles.

She speaks about making unconventional choices in the industry with her first film and trying to follow the same path ever since. In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Shraddha plays the role of a bold woman who would question people, put herself first and who would never hesitate from calling a spade, a spade. And the actor feels glad that she could play a woman who’s as outspoken as her, or in her words ‘who’s owning it all’. In our Women’s Day special conversation, here’s Shraddha Kapoor owning herself, and her choices, and exploring the unconventional path! #GrowBold.



