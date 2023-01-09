Siddha Galaxia’s Club Stella Launched By The Starcast Of DILKHUSH

Read Time: 1 Minute, 33 Second

Siddha Galaxia’s Club Stellawas launched at a glittering programme today by the cast and crew members of the upcoming Bengali film, DIlkhush. Present on the occasion were Actors, Madhumita Sarkar, Soham Majumdar, Aparajita Addhya, Aishwarya Sen & Director Rahool Mukherjee.

Stella, the 43,000 sqft premium Club of Siddha Galaxia, is a unique offering, exclusive to the residents of Siddha Galaxia. The G+3 storied, state of the art Club has a swimming pool, multi gym, music room, banquet hall, multi – purpose rooms, games room, yoga and meditation room, miniplex, business centre and many more facilities.

“Siddha Galaxia is a project we are indeed proud of. Besides having World’s longest Rooftop Skywalk, we are providing one of the largest residential clubs of New Town in the project. We, at Siddha Group, are always focussedin the context of staying connected with our customers. We would like to thankDilkhush team for coming and inaugurating the club and entertaining our Siddha family members. The amenities at Club Stella are grand in every sense and would be an ideal mood-lifter for the residents staying at Siddha Galaxia”,said Aayushman Jain & Aadish Jain, Directors of Siddha.

MusicDirector,Nilayan Chatterjee, who has written and composed the songs of DIlkhush, performed on the occasion and the trailer of the film was also shown to the audience present.

Siddha Galaxia is one of the most attractive and largest residential projects in Newtown, near City Center2, developed by Siddha Group.The project has the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk with 1km jogging track and a host of modern amenities.

Dilkhush, an SVF production which releases on 20th January, 2023, follows the story of eight individuals who find themselves in the loop of urban melancholy. Discovering love with the help of AI makes their ordinary lives extraordinary.

