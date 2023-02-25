Home

Sidharth Malhotra Addresses Kiara Advani as ‘My Wife’ For The First Time After Marriage, Fans Call it ‘Ishq Wala Love’- WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra recently referred Kiara Advani as his wife for the very first time after marriage, and a video from this event has gone viral on the internet. At a recent brand event in Mumbai, the actor called Kiara as “his wife,” and fans are gushing over it online.

Last night, Sidharth Malhotra was all decked up in a white shirt, black trousers teamed with a cream blazer and a bow tie for a perfume launch event in Mumbai. While talking about the perfume, he said, “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it.” A fan page shared the video on Instagram. Sid-Kiara fans reacted to the video, “Ishq Wala Love” Another wrote, “So beautiful’, ‘Sweet Gesture’.

Sidharth Malhotra Calls Kiara Advani ‘His Wife’ at an Event is The Cutest Thing on Internet:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The couple’s wedding ceremony was held at Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Both Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing glimpses of their wedding on social media. They recently shared pictures from their sangeet and mehendi and haldi ceremonies. While the wedding was an intimate affair with only their family and closest friends in attendance, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kiara’s aunt Juhi Chawla along with her family were present for the couple’s three-day-long wedding festivities.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha. The film also features her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also part of S Shankar’s untitled film. She will share the screen space with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has Rohit Shetty’s cop-series Indian Police Force in the lineup Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also part of it. Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu.











