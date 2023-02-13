Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advanis Unseen Dance Video on Burj Khalifa From Reception Goes Viral; Ranveer Singh Too Joins

Home

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Unseen Dance Video on ‘Burj Khalifa’ From Reception Goes Viral; Ranveer Singh Too Joins – Watch

A new video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is shared by a fan club in which the couple is seen dancing to Burj Khalifa song with their family. See viral clip

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night. The couple invited their friends and big few names from the industry. It was a full star studded night-Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, and several Bollywood stars who made their way to the party. Several pictures and videos from the reception have surfaced on social media and fans can’t keep calm.

It was a night worth to remember and there are several viral videos of the reception party that are proof of the same. In a video, Sidharth and Kiara danced the night on popular Bollywood numbers. In the one clip, the couple can be seen on grooving Kiara’s peppy dance number Burj Khalifa, from film Laxmii Bomb. The duo can be seen dancing with their family and close friends. In another viral video, Ranveer joined the happy couple as they danced to his party song Gallan Goodiyaan from his film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Unseen Dancing Videos From Their Wedding Reception in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh Joins Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani on The Dance Floor

After dating for quite some time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry. Since they fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, they used a reference from the movie to announce the wedding. They used a dialogue from the film “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

On professional front, Sidharth and Kiara will soon reunite on-screen in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romantic film.

