Smriti Irani First Salary as Tulsi For Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Was THIS Much, Makeup Man Would Say Gaadi Toh Le Lo…

Smriti Irani’s First Salary as Tulsi For Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Put Her Makeup Man to Shame: ‘Gaadi Toh Le Lo…’

New Delhi: Actors are not stars from their first day in business. Sometimes, it takes ages and sometimes, that first appearance is enough. Smriti Irani became a household name and influenced an entire empire of saas-bahu sagas on Hindi television. Her journey from a TV bahu to a politician has been incredible and she gave some more insight into it recently.

The actor spoke in an interview and revealed how she was paid very less in her initial days in the industry. Smriti, in conversation with Neelesh Misra, recalled when her makeup man would come in a car but she would use an auto-ride. Smriti said, “I used to get Rs 1800, per day. When Zubin and I got married we barely had Rs 30,000. I remember my makeup man was embarrassed and he used to say, ‘gaadi toh lelo mujhe sharam aati hai mai gaadi pe aata hu aur Tulsi bhabhi auto mein aa rahi hai’ (At least, buy a car. It’s very embarrassing to see you using an auto ride while I have a car).”

WHEN SMRITI IRANI RETURNED TO WORK AFTR SUFFERING MISCARRIAGE

The actor, who was the prime character of Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, saw many ups and downs in her career. Earlier, she spoke about suffering a miscarriage on the sets of the show when she had to come back the next day and work. Smriti, in the same interview, revealed that she wasn’t aware of her pregnancy and after a tiring day, she started bleeding profusely. She remembered it was raining that day and she directly took an auto to the hospital where people first surrounded her for autographs.

Smriti revealed that she asked the nurse, who came to her for the autograph, to admit her because she had miscarried. The actor said someone had told Ekta that she was lying and therefore, after her hospitalisation, she had to go back to shoot. However, Smriti highlighted that she went back with her medical documents and showed them to Ekta. “The person didn’t realise that I have returned because I needed money to pay EMIs for my house. The next day, I took all my medical papers to Ekta to tell her it is not a drama. She got uncomfortable and told me not to show the papers. I told her, ‘Foetus bacha nahi, warna woh bhi dikha deti (I would have shown you the foetus as well had it been there)’,” she said.

Smriti is the union minister today. She heads the Ministry for Women and Child Development in the BJP-led Indian government. The actor has come far from the days of struggles and has been constantly telling people about the hard times that didn’t go away even when she became the top actor in the country with her performance as Tulsi Virani. Your thoughts on Smriti’s struggle stories?











