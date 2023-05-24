Home

Aditya Rajput Death Case: ‘Some Medicines Found at Actor’s Residence’ Says Mumbai Police

Aditya Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Mumbai Police said said that some medicines have been found at the deceased actor’s residence and have been taken for investigation.

Mumbai: Days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that some medicines have been found at the deceased actor’s residence and have been taken for investigation. Police said the postmortem has been done and that the doctors have kept the cause of death report reserved. The police officials said that the body of Aditya Singh Rajput was handed over to his family and his last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium on Tuesday.

“The postmortem of actor Aditya Singh Rajput has been done. The doctors have kept the cause of death report in reserve. His viscera sample has been sent for a forensic test. His body has been handed over to his family and his last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium yesterday,” said Mumbai Police officials.

The post-mortem of actor Aditya Singh Rajput has been done. The doctors have kept the cause of death report in reserve. His viscera sample has been sent for a forensic test. Some medicines have also been found in his residence, which has been taken by the police for… — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

The officials said that some medicines were also found at the deceased actor’s residence and have been taken for investigation.

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri. The 32-year-old actor was found in the washroom of his apartment. As per the police, the actor allegedly died after slipping and falling in the bathroom. Rajput had two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, which may have been caused due to falling, the police said.

The servant told the police that Rajput was not feeling well for the last few days. He was having cough and cold and was also vomiting.

On the professional front, Aditya Singh Rajput appeared in more than 125 advertisements in addition to films and television shows. He also took part in reality shows such as ‘Splitsvilla 9’. Other TV shows in which he participated include ‘Love’, ‘Ashiqui’, ‘Code Red’, ‘Aawaz Season 9’, ‘Bad Boy Season 4’ and others.

May his soul rest in peace!

(With inputs from ANI)
















