3 C
New York

Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill; Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Lip Kiss Goes Viral

Entertainment

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Entertainment News Today LIVE, February 27: Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill; Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s Lip Kiss Goes Viral

live

Entertainment News Today LIVE, February 27, 2023: Follow india.com for all the latest updates on movie announcements, song releases, celebrity news, box office stories.

Entertainment News Today LIVE, February 27: Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill; Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's Lip Kiss Goes Viral
Entertainment News Today LIVE, February 27 Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill; Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s Lip Kiss Goes Viral

Entertainment News Today LIVE, February 27, 2023: There have been a lot of entertaining stories that we are covering today. The entertainment live blog of india.com has all the latest updates on movie announcements, song releases, celebrity news, box office stories, and a lot more.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai on February 26 and it was attended by Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more. Filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji also graced the show on Sunday night. The Zee Cine Awards was big for Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva as they won the maximum number of awards. Actor Kartik Aaryan won for his fantastic performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Film (Viewers’ Choice): The Kashmir Files

Best Film (Jury): Darlings

Best Actress (Jury) : Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor (Viewers’ Choice): Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)




  • 1:02 PM IST


    Sona Mohapatra calls out Shehnaaz Gill for supporting metoo accused
    Sajid Khan: Sona Mohapatra has shown hatred for Shehnaaz Gill yet again after the Bigg Boss 13 fame’s video went viral where she stopped the event to pay respect to the Azaan. Sona said that Shehnaaz does everything for attention.

    One of the tweets read “All the Twitter adulation for shehnaazgill’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert sajjidkhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. metoo”.



  • 12:54 PM IST


    Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Give Lip Kisses To Each Other: Hrithik And Saba Were Spotted Kissing Each Other At The Mumbai Airport. Saba Had Come To Drop Hrithik. Their Cute PDA Moments Have Won The Hearts Of The Netizen. Watch The Video Below.







Published Date: February 27, 2023 12:44 PM IST



Updated Date: February 27, 2023 12:48 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh