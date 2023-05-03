Sonam Bajwa Takes a Sly Dig at Ananya Panday And Sara Ali Khan They Can go to Karan Johars House

Home

Sonam Bajwa Takes a Sly Dig at Ananya Panday And Sara Ali Khan: ‘They Can go to Karan Johar’s House’

Sonam Bajwa recently took a sly jibe at Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan and said unlike them she doesn’t get to audition ‘at Karan Johar’s house.’

Sonam Bajwa Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan: Sonam Bajwa is a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry. The actor is known for her acting prowess apart from her glamourous persona. Sonam is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Godday Godday Chaa. She is already busy with the promotions of the film. In one of he recent interviews she said that unlike Bollywood actors, she does not have a direct access to filmmakers. The Godday Godday Chaa actor also took a dig at nepotism and star kids as she referred to Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.

CHECK OUT GODDAY GODDAY CHAA TRAILER:

SONAM BAJWA SAYS SHE WAS DISHEARTENED WHEN HER SONG IN STREET DANCER3D WAS EDITED

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sonam was asked if there is one thing she would like to steal from young female actors like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. She spontaneously replied “Nothing,” and then added “They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah…” She also opened up recently about how she felt disheartened when her song Sip Sip 2.0 for Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D (2020) was axed from the film. Sonam was supposed to appear in the track from the musical dance film. In her interview with Siddharth Kanan, she said she was saddened by the way Bollywood industry behaved with her. The Godday Godday Chaa actor stated that “I felt very bad. Firstly, I never wanted to do a song. But the team was so looked up to. Remo is such a senior artist, director, and choreographer. Varun Dhawan is loved by everyone. I was in two minds, should I do the song, should I not do the song. But they’d reached out to me, so I decided to go ahead. And when the song didn’t make it to the final edit of the film, I was very disheartened.”

Sonam will also feature in Carry On Jatta 3 alongside Gippy Grewal this year. She recently accompanied Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others in the US Tour of The Entertainers.

