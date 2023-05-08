Sonam Kapoor Introduced as One of Indian Cinema Biggest Stars at King Charles III Coronation Concert

Home

Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Introduced as ‘One of Indian Cinema’s Biggest Stars’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert – Watch Viral Video

Sonam Kapoor attended the Coronation Concert on Sunday in The UK as one of the representatives of the Commonwealth countries as the country celebrated the official coronation of King Charles III.

Sonam Kapoor at the Coronation concert (Photo: TV)

London: Actor Sonam Kapoor was one of the Indians present at the Coronation Concert on Sunday in the UK. The actor introduced various choir performers from the Commonwealth countries at the official coronation ceremony of King Charles III which was streamed and watched all across the world. She was introduced as ‘one of India’s biggest stars’ at the event as the crowd cheered for the fashionista. During her introductory speech, Sonam talked about the diversity and the rich history of commonwealth countries.

Sonam began her speech by greeting in Hindi – ‘namaste’. Her full speech read: “Please welcome on stage, one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, the wonderful – Sonam Kapoor. Namaste. Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s oceans, and one-third of the world’s lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous where every voice is heard (sic).”

Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor shared the video on social media. In the caption of her video, she mentioned just how proud she felt seeing her daughter taking over the world stage. Sunita wrote, “So proud! Such an honour (sic).”

For the ceremony, Sonam chose a sleek Bardot gown collaboratively designed by Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna. She kept her hair in a subtle wavy side-parted do. The actor further wore a pair of diamond earrings and applied soft pink makeup to match the whole royal mood. The concert featured virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth including choirs, solo artistes, and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.











