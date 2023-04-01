Home

Sonam Kapoor Takes an Inside Tour of NMACC Museum: ‘So Beautifully Designed’

Sonam Kapoor Takes an Inside Tour of NMACC Museum: The inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was a grand event attended by all the big shot celebrities. The gala was full of glitz and glamour as it was attended by international supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer-actor Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas’s wife and Bollywood’s global movie star Priyanka Chopra also accompanied her husband at NMACC launch party. Cricketer Sachin Tendulakr came to the bash organised by the Ambanis along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was also present while The Vampire Diaries actor Kat Graham had her starstruck moment as she met him. Sonam Kapoor, known for her unique fashion statements took a tour of NMACC museum and posted a video from her Instagram handle.

CHECK OUT SONAM KAPOOR’S VIRAL INSIDE VIDEO FROM NMACC:

SONAM KAPOOR TOOK A TOUR OF NMACC MUSEUM

Sonam looked regal in the couture printed saree by JJ Valaya as she shared the reel of her inside look of the museum. She looked mesmerized while witnessing the aesthetic exhibition of heavily embellished gowns inspired by India and vintage outfits fit for royalty. The exhibit explores the impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on the international fashion sensibility since the 18th century. The showcase is curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large for Vogue and editor-in- chief of The World of Interiors. The museum features the works of Indian designers such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sanjay Garg, and Tarun Tahiliani. NMACC also has an array of standout works by global designers such as Christian Dior.

SONAM KAPOOR CALLS NMACC INTERNATIONAL STANDARD MUSEUM

In the inside video Sonam expressed her appreciation for the museum and said “I thought it was spectacular. It is so well curated. It is so beautifully designed. It’s at an international standard. Actually I haven’t seen something like this… the museum space is so beautifully designed, they have done a spectacular job. You can really feel each era, each inspiration, the music, the colours. You never see such a colourful museum and I think that is the speciality being in India. All the clothes still stand out despite the colour, it is a true homage to India-inspired fashion.” She captioned her post as “This incredible space that Mrs Nita Ambani has envisioned and designed with @patrickkinmonth & @rooshadshroff and is perhaps one of the most beautiful immersive fashion exhibitions I’ve witnessed. Wonderfully curated by @hamishbowles at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. It’s a matter of pride to see the richness and vibrance of Indian Art & Craft displayed in all its glory on such an incredible platform. What’s more, this space will serve as a source of inspiration to generations of aspiring Indian artists and designers. I could not have imagined a better homage to India in Fashion! @nmacc.india.” Architect and designer Rooshad Shroff commented “THANK YOU @sonamkapoor ❤️❤️ can’t wait for everyone to see the exhibition @nmacc.india.”

Sonam will next be seen in the much-delayed noir-thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

