Sonu Nigam And His Team Attacked by MLAs Son at Live Concert

Sonu Nigam was recently attacked by a politician’s son at a live music concert where his friend and bodyguard got injured.

Sonu Nigam And His Team Attacked by MLA’s Son at Live Concert

Sonu Nigam Attacked by MLA’s Son: Sonu Nigam and his team were recently manhandled at a live concert in Mumbai. The viral clip of the singer being manhandled at a musical event in Chembur has gone viral. The incident took place as Sonu was coming off-stage. The video shows Sonu and his bodyguards as the latter were hurt during the scuffle. Shiva Sena MLA Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son allegedly pushed Sonu’s bodyguards, as reported by News 18. Pahterpekar’s son and nephew were trying to click selfie with the Padma Shri recipient and later misbehaved with his manager Saira. While he was coming off stage they pushed him on the backstage steps.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL CLIP OF SONU NIGAM ATTACKED BY MLA’S SON:

#Breaking Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023

SONU NIGAM’S BODYGAURD AND FRIEND INJURED

“Sonu’s bodyguard put his own body between the assailant and Sonu Nigam. The bodyguard took the push from the man and he fell off the stairs and onto the ground below. After that, the aggressive man tried to grab Sonu. Again, to save Sonu his friend and singer Rabbani Khan tried to stop the assailant. It was then, that the aggressor pushed Rabbani and he too fell seven feet off the stairs and onto the ground below. Luckily, Sonu didn’t sustain any injury, but the two men who tried to save him may have been injured,” as reported by ETimes. is the son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Sonu Nigam’s mentor and guru, who passed away in 2021.

The singer took his bodyguard and Rabbani Khan to the hospital and their X-Ray reports are awaited.

For more updates on Sonu Nigam, check out this space at India.com.











