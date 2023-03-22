Home

Sonu Nigam’s Father Robbed Of Rs 72 Lakh From Mumbai Home, Former Driver Arrested

On the basis of Agam Nigam’s complaint, police launched a search for Rehan and registered a case against him.

Agam Kumar Nigam lives at Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and the alleged theft took place between March 19 and 20.

Mumbai: Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam’s father was allegedly robbed by his former driver, who cleaned out Rs 72 lakh from his residence in Mumbai. Agam Kumar Nigam, Sonu Nigam’s father, told the police that he suspected Rehan, who used to work as a driver earlier. In the complaint, he said Rehan entered the flat with a duplicate key and stole Rs 72 lakh from the digital locker in the bedroom.

Soon after the incident, Agam Kumar and his daughter Nikita checked the CCTV footage of their society and saw Rehan leaving with a bag, police said.

According to the complaint, Agam had a driver named Rehan for nearly 8 months but removed him recently as his performance was not satisfactory.

On Sunday, Agam visited Nikita’s home in the Versova area for lunch and returned after some time. Later in the evening, he called his daughter to inform her that Rs 40 lakh was missing from a digital locker.

The next day, Agam visited his son’s home at 7 Bungalows for some visa-related work and returned in the evening and then found another Rs 32 lakh missing from the locker.

On the basis of Agam Nigam's complaint, police launched a search for Rehan and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.












