Sonu Sood Demands Fixed Monthly Income For Victims of Odisha Train Tragedy

Sonu Sood recently demanded fixed monthly income for victims of Odisha train tragedy as he urged everyone to come forward and offer their support.

Sonu Sood Demands Fixed Monthly Income For Victims of Odisha Train Crash: Sonu Sood recently took to social media to express solidarity towards the families of the deceased who died in Odisha train accident. He also expressed grief over the tragic incident due to which many lives were lost. The actor is known for his philanthropic work ever since the Coronavirus pandemic affected thousands of people, especially those working in unorganised sector. When the union government-imposed lockdown in the nation in order to prevent the virus from spreading, Sonu took charge and dropped many people to their homes. Those who were jobless as a result of economic impact by the Covid-19 pandemic wanted to return to their hometown. The actor helped them by facilitating bus service.

CHECK OUT SONU SOOD’S VRIAL VIDEO:

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences 💔🙏

Time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates. 💔#OdishaTrainAccident 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZfuYYp8HK9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023

SONU SOON URGES EVERYONE TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT

Sonu posted a tweet video of himself recently and captioned it as, “Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences Time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates. #OdishaTrainAccident.” The actor said in the video that “hum log tweet karte hain, shok dikhate hain fir apni zindagi mein busy ho jate hain (we tweet and express grief and then get busy with our lives). But what about all those people who had left home to earn livelihood in another city, many families have vanished, will they ever be able to stand up again.” He further added, “compensations milenge jo 2-4 mahine me khatam ho jayenge (compensations will be granted and will be spent in some time). Imagine the one who would have lost a leg or has a broken shoulder, will he ever be able to work again? These are all the breadwinners of the family. I feel the government is working very well for them but I feel they should bring a policy for the victims of such tragic accidents. Like the system of pensions, a fixed income should be ensured for such families.” Sonu also stated that “I ask everyone to do something for them, the state governments, the central government should form certain kind of policies which set an example for the future.” He concluded as he pointed out, “sirf social media pe dukh dikhane se kujh nahi hoga (showing grief on social media will lead to no nothing).”

The Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

