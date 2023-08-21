Sony BBC Earth returns with the 3rd Edition of ‘Earth In Focus’

A picture is a poem without words as it captures moments in its purest form. Bringing in good

news for all photography enthusiasts, Sony BBC launches the third edition of its much-awaited

photography competition – ‘Earth In Focus’. Rooted in the belief that every photograph tells a

compelling story, this year’s theme, ‘Pride of India’, celebrates the rich tapestry of India’s

architecture, cultures, and people. The contest empowers photographers to embody the role of

storytellers in a language that goes beyond words.

Earth In Focus invites photographers of all levels to participate and share their unique

perspectives within the subcategories of Wildlife, Portraits, and Monuments. Commencing on

August 21, the month-long competition will allow people to cast their vote for their favourite

photos from amongst those submitted. The contest will be judged by Supreet Sahoo, an avid

birdwatcher and an award-winning photographer with a specialty in Tropical bird photography.

The winners will be gratified with a SONY ZV-1F Vlog Camera along with getting a chance to be

featured on the Sony BBC Earth channel. Additionally, the top 15 winners will receive an exclusive

opportunity to learn from the industry stalwart – Mr. Sandeep Sahoo, further refining their craft

and enhancing their storytelling skills.

The last edition of the contest centered around ‘Thrill of Life’ and received a phenomenal

response for its sub-themes of Landscape, Adventure, and Wildlife.

For more information about the Earth In Focus – Pride of India photography contest, including

rules, submission guidelines, and updates, please visit

https://www.sonybbcearth.com/Earthinfocus/ starting August 21st.

Comments

Rohan Jain, Business Operations Head – Sony AATH and Head – Marketing & Insights, English

Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks

“At Sony BBC Earth, we deeply recognize the transformative potential of visual storytelling.

Our property Earth In Focus resonates with photography enthusiasts across the country. With

our current theme ‘Pride of India’ we invite people to unveil the hidden gems of India’s

cultural mosaic along with creating an enduring narrative that will inspire, enlighten, and

forge a sense of unity across the globe.”

