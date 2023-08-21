Sony BBC Earth returns with the 3rd Edition of ‘Earth In Focus’2 min read
A picture is a poem without words as it captures moments in its purest form. Bringing in good
news for all photography enthusiasts, Sony BBC launches the third edition of its much-awaited
photography competition – ‘Earth In Focus’. Rooted in the belief that every photograph tells a
compelling story, this year’s theme, ‘Pride of India’, celebrates the rich tapestry of India’s
architecture, cultures, and people. The contest empowers photographers to embody the role of
storytellers in a language that goes beyond words.
Earth In Focus invites photographers of all levels to participate and share their unique
perspectives within the subcategories of Wildlife, Portraits, and Monuments. Commencing on
August 21, the month-long competition will allow people to cast their vote for their favourite
photos from amongst those submitted. The contest will be judged by Supreet Sahoo, an avid
birdwatcher and an award-winning photographer with a specialty in Tropical bird photography.
The winners will be gratified with a SONY ZV-1F Vlog Camera along with getting a chance to be
featured on the Sony BBC Earth channel. Additionally, the top 15 winners will receive an exclusive
opportunity to learn from the industry stalwart – Mr. Sandeep Sahoo, further refining their craft
and enhancing their storytelling skills.
The last edition of the contest centered around ‘Thrill of Life’ and received a phenomenal
response for its sub-themes of Landscape, Adventure, and Wildlife.
For more information about the Earth In Focus – Pride of India photography contest, including
rules, submission guidelines, and updates, please visit
https://www.sonybbcearth.com/Earthinfocus/ starting August 21st.
Comments
Rohan Jain, Business Operations Head – Sony AATH and Head – Marketing & Insights, English
Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks
“At Sony BBC Earth, we deeply recognize the transformative potential of visual storytelling.
Our property Earth In Focus resonates with photography enthusiasts across the country. With
our current theme ‘Pride of India’ we invite people to unveil the hidden gems of India’s
cultural mosaic along with creating an enduring narrative that will inspire, enlighten, and
forge a sense of unity across the globe.”