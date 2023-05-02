Home

Soundarya Sharma Says She Was A Misfit For The Reality Show | Exclusive

Soundarya Sharma talked about her stint in Bigg Boss 16, how her life changed after the reality TV show and much more in an exclusive conversation with India.com

Soundarya Sharma Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma was one of the most adored. Viewers applauded her consistently, whether for her decision-making, task performance, or connection to her fellow competitors. Soundarya Sharma, who left no stone unturned to leave a mark wherever she goes, got into an exclusive conversation with India.com about how life changed for her after the reality show and how she was a misfit and much more. Additionally, the actress gave a brief update on her upcoming projects.

Soundarya Sharma on Reality TV Show Bigg Boss 16

Soundarya Sharma revealed to India.com that her life changed a lot after her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. She said, “The love I am getting is very overwhelming. I had never imagined something like this, I’d never known that it reaches to so many people like, not just in metro cities but tier II and tier III. The kind of love I am getting especially in our city Bombay is immense because usually what I see with stars and people who are working as actors, people do acknowledge them but don’t run up to them thinking oh, with whatever perception is out there. So, getting their love and reaching to their hearts is such an achievement and God is kind that I am being loved and what else do I ask for?”

Soundarya believed that she was a complete misfit for Bigg Boss 16 and said, “I am not somebody who can fight and abuse over food, sugar and coffee and pass derogatory remarks and be nasty to people. Sometimes you just get dragged by the chugli gang and all. I think it’s a part and parcel because what do you do sitting there the whole day surrounded by discussions? I believe if I can sail through that, I can sail through anything.

Soundarya Sharma Talks About Trusting People ‘Very Easily’:

Soundarya Sharma also talked about her strengths saying how easily she trusts people. She said, “I don’t know if that is something good or bad but I considered it as one of my biggest strengths.” Going further she talked about community living because she has never lived in a joint family or a hostel life. She said, “For me, that was a new thing, I don’t know how to be around people, you know living with 16-18 people together. It was quite a difficult task!”

Watch out for Soundarya Sharma’s full video interview where she talked about who she stayed in touch with from the house after the reality show ended, how her relationship with Gautam Vig affected her mental health, her upcoming projects, and much more in an exclusive conversation with India.com!











