Leaked Again: Sourabh Raaj Jain Looks Intense in His Yet Another Look From New Project

Here’s a new look of Sourabh Raaj Jain from his upcoming project. The photos have already created a stir on the internet.

Yet another day and yet another look! Sourabh Raaj Jain is here to astonish his fans with a new look from his upcoming project. The actor has been surprising his fans with totally different looks everyday. He’s currently shooting for something special in North India and we got our hands on yet another interesting look from the project.

After his look in a Marathi cap and kurta, the popular star is seen dressed casually in a red t-shirt. In the leaked pictures, he is seen surrounded by a few other young men with books in hand as they all stare anticipatedly at what looks like a computer screen. Sourabh’s new pictures have once again created a fan frenzy on social media.

In other photos earlier, he was seen in a basic Khadi kurta and a red turban. Sourabh’s never-seen-before avatars from this new project have created a stir online. But, that’s not just it. We’ll bring in a few more interesting looks of the actor from this project so that you can have the anticipation rising.

Meanwhile, Sourabh was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and his fans broke the internet when he was eliminated from the show. The other popular shows that helped him create waves on the internet and impress his fans include ‘Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev’ in which he played the role of Lord Vishnu, and ‘Mahakali-Ant Hi Aaramb Hai‘ in which he played the role of Lord Shiva. With his upcoming project, Sourabh is sure to put up another surprisingly good act in a manner you had never imagined him to do.

Sourabh may have kicked off his career in 2004 with a youth TV series ‘Remix’, but in the last 19 years, he has been successful in captivating viewers and critics with the immense gravitas and compassion that he can bring to any role he takes up. Call it his endless charm or commitment, Sourabh has left an indelible impact with all his shows. Watch this space for more new looks of the actor!















