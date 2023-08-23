Srijan Global Haat: Revolutionizing Wholesale Trade

The long-awaited moment has arrived as the world-class wholesale haat, the “Srijan Global Haat,” opens its doors. Previously, the concept of haat was an old-time notion where ostagars/karigars (artisans) exhibit their clothing materials for men, women as well as children. The customers visit the haat and make their purchases from the ostagars themselves.

Earlier the haats were not very organized, especially in areas like Metiabruz, Howrah or even Mangla haat, with no proper infrastructure and did not cater properly to the needs of ostagars. But recently, in places like Ankurhati, new haats were built like JP haat, Kolkata international haat, and others where ostagars are currently doing business, showing better potential. Adjacent to Srijan Industrial Logistic Park, Srijan is establishing a new wholesale Air conditioned haat, the Srijan Global Haat, extravagantly, with the best in class infrastructure and landscaping and all kinds of required top notch amenities and facilities to successfully run the haat.

Located strategically at the crossroads of Domjur Road and NH6, Srijan Global Haat promises to be an iconic landmark that transcends conventions. The grand inauguration event was a remarkable spectacle, attracting significant media attention and igniting excitement within the community. The primary focus of the haat is to introduce an exclusive wholesale garment market that caters to the needs of garment manufacturers. The transportation is easily available as it is right on NH6, and very close to Santragachi and Howrah railway station.

The total size of the Global Haat is around 5.5 acre. The total area is about 7,79,719 square feet including the main block and MLCP. With a space designed to accommodate garment manufacturers, Srijan Global Haat is a new era of opportunity for industry players. Srijan has developed Logistic Industrial park adjacent to the Gobal Haat, where more than fifty thousand labours are working. The total number of stalls in the Global Haat are 5000 and gaddis are around 1750. The unique feature of this haat lies in its air-conditioned ambience, mirroring the comfort and convenience of a modern shopping mall. Open seven days a week, it ensures a shopping experience that transcends the conventional haat paradigm.

Srijan Realty and Riya along with Minu sarees has built this haat keeping in mind the essentials for the ostagars, for their ease and comfort. From Air Conditioning, ATM, Guests Rooms, Food Stalls, Prayer Room, Packaging Room, easy loading and unloading facility, men and women separate toilets on each floor, fire fighting arrangement system, drinking water facility, wide internal staircase, elegant elevators to ‘A’ grade construction and many other provisions are made just for the ostagars.

Srijan Global Haat is also providing extra facilities to the manufacturer like helping them to make trade license, GST registration transportation, tax planning, skill up-gradation to compete with big players , export training, PAN registration ,free consultation from a chartered accountant and many more. There is also low cost installment facility for occupying or buying the space inside the haat. Srijan is providing aratia / commission agent, etc facility for the ease of business for the ‘Karigars’.

Srijan Realty, renowned for its commitment to quality and excellence, has elevated the standards for construction, maintenance and customer experience. The haat delivers not just a shopping experience, but a comprehensive lifestyle experience.

The first and foremost thing is that it is helping the small manufacturers to expand their business globally by providing them quality space for selling their goods, bringing customer from across the globe for them. Srijan is initiating wholesale business for the manufacturer, no retail businesses are allowed as it is providing right platform to the customers and also one stop solution for making local manufacturer to become global player.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Firhad Hakim, was a resounding success. Mr. Hakim’s presence added a touch of prestige to the event, underscoring the significance of ‘Srijan Global Haat’ as the largest Global Haat. Addressing the media Mr. Firhad Hakim stated “’Karigars’ of West Bengal are so hard working and their work is also very precise and elegant. As Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd is giving the opportunity and place to these Karigars so that they can showcase their work at a good place. The facilities which are provided in this haat are tremendous and amazing. I wish all the Karigars with their talent present their work in better way and put forward their household garments business”.

Srijan Global Haat is our latest initiative for development of Ankurhati and also development of talented people of Ankurhati and entire region. Srijan Global Haat is set to redefine the concept of haats and create a benchmark for excellence in the wholesale market industry. It is not merely a marketplace but an experience, encapsulating comfort, convenience, and a vibrant shopping culture under one roof.

