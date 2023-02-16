Home

SRK-Salman Khan to Have a Face-Off in Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe Crossover

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will have a face-off in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe crossover between Pathaan and Tiger.

SRK-Salman Khan Face-Off in Spy Universe Crossover: Shah Rukh Khan is basking high over the record-breaking success of Pathaan at box office. Apart from the slick action sequences, VFX, groovy music and Shah Rukh’s charisma, the movie is also being hailed for Salman Khan’s cameo. The latter makes an extended cameo as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. For the unversed SRK from Pathaan, Salman from Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War are all part of the same universe. Yash Raj Films recently announced its Spy Universe and also released its logo. Now, it is being reported that Aditya Chopra is planning a crossover spy universe actioner where Pathaan and Tiger might have a face-off. Fans and movie buffs would definitely go berserk if a similar project like Captain America: Civil War comes from Yash Raj Films.

PATHAAN AND TIGER TO CLASH IN ADITYA CHOPRA’S SPYVERSE CROSSOVER

Shridhar Raghavan, the screenwriter of Pathaan and Tiger 3, had earlier hinted about the possible crossover in an interaction with ETimes. He pointed out, “In the next couple of films, we’ll get a clearer sense of the rules of this universe, and what the relationships of the universe are. There are quite a few ideas that Aditya Chopra has. There will be more writers, more directors working with that, because when you building the universe, it’s a large enough thing. We want to tell large stories, small stories, comic book stories, different tones, different characters. We want to revisit characters people may have thought are done and dusted, we may go backwards and tell some stories about somebody. And so there are so many options.” In a two-hero film, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan will have a face-off with Salman Khan as Tiger, as reported by Pinkvilla. Aditya and Shridhar are closely working on the crossover project which bring back Shah Rukh and Salman in a two-hero film post Karan Arjun.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

