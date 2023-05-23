SS Rajamouli Mourns RRR Actor Passing, Says Its Shocking

Home

Ray Stevenson’s Death: SS Rajamouli Mourns RRR Actor’s Passing, Says ‘It’s Shocking’

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli mourns the demise of actor Ray Stevenson. He wrote, “Shocking. Just can’t believe”.

RRR actor Ray Stevenson who played the British Raj governor of Delhi, passed away on May 21. He was 58. Though he was a villain in RRR, but was a much-loved man on the sets. SS Rajamouli‘s tribute to him so clearly indicates he was found of the late actor. He wrote, “Shocking. Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ray began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then landed action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s, his best-known one being Volstagg in Marvel’s ‘Thor’ franchise. His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie ‘King Arthur’, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the film, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood of warriors, reports Variety.

In 2008, Ray Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, Punisher: War Zone, where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, Variety adds.

Before Ray’s death, the actor starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, Ahsoka, a spin-off of The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.















