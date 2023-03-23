Home

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will start shooting for their PAN India action-adventure from Summer 2024.

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu to Start Shooting Their PAN India Action-Adventure From Summer 2024

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to the global stage with the monstrous success of RRR. His epic action saga starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles was not only a PAN (popular-across-nation) India blockbuster but was also hailed by western audiences. For the first time an Indian film was re-released in theaters at United States because of the audiences’ craze for music, action sequences, VFX and drama. The Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu made everyone at the American movie theatres get up and dance their heart out. Now, after making the nation proud as Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023, Rajamouli is gearing up for his next. The filmmaker is collaborating with none other than superstar Mahesh Babu for his film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

SSMB29 DRAWS INSPIRATION FROM INDIANA JONES

SSMB29 will kick off with intensive workshops towards the end of 2023, as reported by ETimes. Rajamouli is apparently arranging a six-month long workshop for several departments. The Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu collaboration is expected to feature extensive visual effects, and therefore, workshops on VFX composition, usage of green screens, and other related aspects as well. Speculations are rife that the Mahesh Babu starrer action-adventure would be even more larger-than-life than RRR and Baahubali series. Recently, in an interaction with the media in America, Rajamouli told that his upcoming film features Telugu cinema’s prominent star, Mahesh. He also revealed that his film is an adventure flick that draws inspiration from Indiana Jones but is set in a more contemporary and expansive backdrop. SSMB29 will also have some high-octane action sequences comprising Mahesh Babu.

Although Mahesh Babu’s and expected the original title announcement on Ugadi, the same didn’t happen. The producers later tweeted that the announcement would be made at the right time.

