From Daniel Craig to Sonam Kapoor: Stars At Wimbledon Final Between Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title. The Spaniard clinched a stunning 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win on July 16.

The Wimbledon 2023 final was a star-studded event. (Credits: Instagram)

It took a little more than 10 years for a tennis player to beat Novak Djokovic on the Centre Court in Wimbledon. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s mind-boggling unbeaten streak of 45 matches at the iconic Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to win his maiden Wimbledon title. Before this year’s final, Andy Murray was the last man to defeat Djokovic on the Centre Court. The 36-year-old British tennis player was present at the Wimbledon final yesterday to witness an epic encounter between the two top-ranked players in the world. Murray was, however, not the only popular figure who attended the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles final. From the royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate to a host of legendary actors and pop icons – the event witnessed a number of celebrities at the Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2023 Final: Which Celebs Graced The Event?

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife and actor Rachel Weisz were spotted watching the thrilling encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from the Royal Box. Big names like Sir Ian McKellen, Brad Pitt, Idris Elba and Hugh Jackman were also out there to watch the final battle.

In the stands, American singer Ariana Grande was seen sitting next to Spider-Man fame Andrew Garfield. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston was spotted seated in front of Garfield.

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston at #Wimbledon https://t.co/YyunsexMnZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 16, 2023

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor also arrived at the All England Club to watch the Men’s Singles final. The actress was joined by her husband Anand Ahuja. “What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented Carlos Alcaraz and the amazing Novak Djokovic,” Sonam wrote on Instagram, sharing a few pictures from her Wimbledon 2023 outing.

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the event with his family.

Rooting for Novak Djokovic, X-Men actor Hugh Jackman expressed his excitement to be at this year’s Wimbledon. Posting a picture of himself on Instagram, Jackman wrote, “Beyond excited to be at Wimbledon to support Novak Djokovic! Let’s go.”

Wimbledon 2023 Final:

While Hugh Jackman’s wholehearted support may have gone in vain, tennis fans had a thriller of a contest as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz fought an exhilarating five-set Wimbledon 2023 final on July 16. Djokovic kicked off the match on a sublime note picking up the first set 6-1. Alcaraz scripted a resounding comeback with 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 in the next two sets. Djokovic, the defending Wimbledon champion, won the fourth set 6-3. But the Serbian could not defend his title. Alcaraz claimed a 6-4 victory in the final set to win his maiden Wimbledon title.

“Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon, is something that I dreamed about since I started playing tennis. It’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time. It’s a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted,” Carlos Alcaraz expressed his feelings about claiming the Wimbledon title.















